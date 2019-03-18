Elsewhere In The World: 3 Dead In Tram Shooting In Dutch City Of Utrecht, Police Have Finally Arrested Suspect

3 Killed In Utrecht Tram Attack

Just moments ago, police, via NPR, in the Dutch city of Utretch announced that they have arrested the man suspected of killing three people aboard a tram this morning in what appears to be a terrorist attack .

According to the BBC, a 37-year-old Turkish man named Gokmen Tanis got on the tram and began “shooting wildly” around 10:45AM said a witness. A second witness said he tried to help people until he was threatened by gunman.

“I looked behind me and saw someone lying there behind the tram,” he said. “People got out of their cars… and they started to lift her up. “I helped to pull her out and then I saw a gunman run towards us, with his gun raised,” he said. “I heard people yell ‘Shooter! Shooter!’ and I started to run.”

Local schools and universities were closed while the terror warning was elevated to the very highest level until the man was caught. Paramilitary police were sent to the airport and mosques in fear of continued attacks.

Tanis was previously known to police. He has a varied criminal record that includes attempted manslaughter in 2013 — when he was accused of firing a gun at an apartment building in the same area as Monday’s attack, according to local broadcaster RTV Utrecht. And earlier this month, Tanis appeared in court over a rape allegation from 2017, the agency reports.

The world is so crazy…

Rest in peace to those who lost their lives.