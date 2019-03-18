This Guy’s Great: DaBaby Drops Off Some Fresh Off The Grill #SXSW Footage In “Baby On Baby Out Now” Freestyle [Video]

DaBaby Drops “Baby On Baby Out Now” Freestyle Video

DaBaby was a big hit down at SXSW and he didn’t miss an opportunity to promote his new album by shooting a video of himself performing to promote his album.

DaBaby’s album is called Baby On Baby and if you haven’t heard it then you’re missing some of the most entertaining artistry in recent memory.

Peep his newly released Baby On Baby freestyle below.

This guy is going places. Fast.

