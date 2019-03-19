Mrs. Elba To Be: Idris’ Succulent Somali Queen & Her Bridesmaids Have A Bangin’ Bachelorette Weekend

Sabrina Dhowre Celebrates Upcoming Idris Elba Marriage

Idris Elba’s wife to be recently celebrated her impending nuptials with her closest friends. Sabrina Dhowre who we like to call his “succulent Somali Queen” had a picturesque getaway with her bridesmaids at Utah’s Amangiri resort.

While there the ladies didn’t indulge in strippers and boozy bachelorette debauchery, instead they enjoyed a classy chef-prepared dinner, roasted marshmallows and went horseback riding.

On Sabrina’s InstaStory she also shared that the girls surprised her with a cake that read “Future Mrs. Elba” and balloons that read “Bride” as well as a sign that read “Pop the champagne she is changing her name.”

Isn’t that just soooo precious? We’re not jealous at all, we swear!

No word yet on Sabrina and Idris’ wedding date. The Black Brit broke hearts when he romantically proposed to her in February 2018.

See more from Sabrina’s bachelorette weekend on the flip.

