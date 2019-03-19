‘Clankity Clank!’ & Chaos: Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 4 Trailer [Video]

“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Season 4 Trailer

Bravo’s resident Virginia rabble-rousers are back and this season might be their spiciest yet!

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s fourth season will feature Potomac’s finest; Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard, and a familiar face, Katie Rost, who’s back as a friend to the show.

Things aren’t all good in Montgomery County and at the center of it is THAT crew member’s accusation that Ashley’s husband, Michael sexually assaulted him. The charges were eventually dropped but that doesn’t stop it from being a topic of discussion.

“Clankity clank!” says Karen Huger insinuating that Michael’s going to jail. “Karma is a b**!”

Also, things get heated when Candiace and Ashley argue about it and Candiace starts wielding a knife in Ashley’s face.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 4 premieres May 5 (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo. Starting May 19, the series moves to its permanent timeslot at 8 p.m. ET.

Will YOU be watching???