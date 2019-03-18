Kick Rocks: Warner Bros. Chairman/CEO Kevin Tsujihara Resigns After Claims He Offered Actress Roles For Sex

Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara Resigns Over Sexual Misconduct

Married-a$$ Kevin Tsujihara is the latest Hollyweird powerbroker to be outed for sexual misconduct with women.

According to DailyMail, Tsjihara is accused of offering actress Charlotte Kirk roles in movies in exchange for sex. Kirk admits that she and Tsujihara had a romantic affair that began in 2014 after a night of drinks.

As of today, Tsjihara is no longer the chairman/CEO of Warner Bros. Studios.

‘It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees and our partners for Kevin to step down as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.,’ said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey on Monday. ‘Kevin has contributed greatly to the studio’s success over the past 25 years and for that we thank him. Kevin acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the company’s leadership expectations and could impact the company’s ability to execute going forward.’

The Hollywood Reporter broke the story early this year that revealed that the two exchanged texts where Tsjihara agreed to help Kirk with her career if she broke him off some sex every now and then. In 2016 she appeared in How To Be Single, and in 2018 Kirk landed a role in Oceans 8.

Kirk maintains that it was not forced into anything and that the relationship was not . “casting couch sex” but simply sex with a powerful man who she liked and hoped would point her in the right directions.

‘Hollywood pivots on helpful friends. You can talk to someone differently after you have been intimate with them. There is a connection,’ said Kirk. ‘You don’t say, “Get me a role,” but you expect openness and honesty when you have been lovers and you expect them to be there for you as a friend. In my case, that meant him potentially directing me towards auditions, helping me get into the room.’

She goes on to say…

‘Whatever work I got from an audition would be on my own professional acting ability and merit,’ declared the actress.

In 1994 Kevin Tsujihara became the first Asian person to head a major studio. In 2019, he walks away disgraced.