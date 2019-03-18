WHO ALL SEEN A LEPRECHAUN??? A Flashback To The Funniest, Wildest & BLACKEST St. Patty’s Day Story EVER
Bossip Staff
Greatest Leprechaun Story EVER
In honor of St. Patty’s Day, we’re bringing back the greatest, most hilariously BLACKITY BLACK leprechaun story of all-time–ALL-TIME–that riled up a small Mobile, Alabama town, gave us quite possibly the greatest amateur sketch ever and sparked legendary quotables that will live on forever.
Hit the flip for the greatest (and Blackity Blackest) St. Patrick’s Day story EVER.
Hope you had an amazing St. Patty’s day!
