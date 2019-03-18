WHO ALL SEEN A LEPRECHAUN??? A Flashback To The Funniest, Wildest & BLACKEST St. Patty’s Day Story EVER

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Greatest Leprechaun Story EVER

In honor of St. Patty’s Day, we’re bringing back the greatest, most hilariously BLACKITY BLACK leprechaun story of all-time–ALL-TIME–that riled up a small Mobile, Alabama town, gave us quite possibly the greatest amateur sketch ever and sparked legendary quotables that will live on forever.

Hit the flip for the greatest (and Blackity Blackest) St. Patrick’s Day story EVER.

Hope you had an amazing St. Patty’s day!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.