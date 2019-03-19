‘Being Mary Jane’ Series Finale: Marriage Proposals & Morris Chestnut Cheek Clapping [Video]

Nice try, 50 Cent…

Being Mary Jane Series Finale Preview

Mary Jane must make a decision. In a preview for the “Being Mary Jane” series finale movie originally set to air in fall 2018, Mary Jane’s being forced to pick between two men; Justin and a long lost lover played by Morris Chestnut.

Pauletta (Mary Jane) will finally respond to Justin’s marriage proposal and things get complicated when someone else enters the picture.

Morris Chestnut’s character who clearly has a long history with MJ seduces her with a massage before some heated cheek clapping ensues—later, he too pops the question.

There’s lots more to unpack here, like the dynamic between Mary Jane’s mom and her dad after THAT cheating bombshell.

Remember Ms. Helen revealed that Paul isn’t her son Patrick’s real dad?

Watch a preview above ahead of the Being Mary Jane series finale airing April 16 on BET.