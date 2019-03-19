Live Performances: Nas And Erykah Badu Rock Atlanta Crowd [Concert + Afterparty Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Nas Hosts Gold Room Afterparty Following Concert With Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu and Nas were in Atlanta Friday for their concert and it’s safe to say the city offered them plenty of southern hospitality.

Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Nas was photographed backstage kicking it with T.I., Killer Mike, Lance Gross and more.

Nas and T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Following the concert he hosted an afterparty at Gold Room. Hit the flip for more photos.

Alex Gidewon Nas

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.