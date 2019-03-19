Live Performances: Nas And Erykah Badu Rock Atlanta Crowd [Concert + Afterparty Photos]

Nas Hosts Gold Room Afterparty Following Concert With Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu and Nas were in Atlanta Friday for their concert and it’s safe to say the city offered them plenty of southern hospitality.

Nas was photographed backstage kicking it with T.I., Killer Mike, Lance Gross and more.

Following the concert he hosted an afterparty at Gold Room. Hit the flip for more photos.