Yay, Capitalism! Was Khloe Kardashian Out Of Line For THIS Response To A Fan Slaving To Buy Her Expensive Jeans

- By Bossip Staff
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

Khloe Kardashian Insensitive?

The Kardashians always have some sort of new fashion exploit on any given day. Khloe is no different as she’s been pumping out her high rise ant booty jeans. They ain’t cheap, though. The jeans are upwards of $200. The price tag prompted one fan to tell Khloe that she has to work a 20-hour shift for the jeans.

Khloe responded in a way that many feel is tone deaf as hell.

Uh. Maybe that’s not the move. Fans think Khloe should have sent her a free pair of jeans or something, or at least a coupon code. A food stamp? Anything? Others think that the woman should maybe not worry about trying to buy expensive jeans. Whatever. Capitalism!

Take a look at everyone coming at Khloe for being all “hey Brokie!” and who is defending her.

