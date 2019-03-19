Yay, Capitalism! Was Khloe Kardashian Out Of Line For THIS Response To A Fan Slaving To Buy Her Expensive Jeans

Khloe Kardashian Insensitive?

The Kardashians always have some sort of new fashion exploit on any given day. Khloe is no different as she’s been pumping out her high rise ant booty jeans. They ain’t cheap, though. The jeans are upwards of $200. The price tag prompted one fan to tell Khloe that she has to work a 20-hour shift for the jeans.

So I realized I have to work 20 hours in order to afford @khloekardashian jeans…and I’m in love with them…catch me picking up extra shifts. — Kaelynn abner (@K_Abner_) March 15, 2019

Khloe responded in a way that many feel is tone deaf as hell.

Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I’m so happy you enjoy them — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 16, 2019

Uh. Maybe that’s not the move. Fans think Khloe should have sent her a free pair of jeans or something, or at least a coupon code. A food stamp? Anything? Others think that the woman should maybe not worry about trying to buy expensive jeans. Whatever. Capitalism!

Take a look at everyone coming at Khloe for being all “hey Brokie!” and who is defending her.