LHHNY Reunion: Rich Dollaz Tried To Fight Safaree Over Erica Mena And Twitter Is CLOWNING His Old A$$ Knees And Geriatric Trot

Rich Dollaz Vs. Safaree

We had a sneaking suspicion that Erica Mena had that comeback sauce but Monday night confirmed it. Rich, who had a long-standing relationship with Erica Mena a few years ago tried to flex on Safaree saying he didn’t care how many…um…men she’d been with after Rich and before Safaree. The rapper took offense and mentioned Rich’s pants being tight.

That prompted Rich to take a slow gallop over the table trying to come at an unbothered Safaree. The whole situation was wild and pure comedy. Twitter had tons of jokes for the whole drama.

Okay, mostly they made fun of Rich. Take a look…