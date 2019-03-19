Ain’t Over: Usher Aims To Grill Herpes Accuser’s Medical Team In STD Transmission Suit (Exclusive)

Usher Legally Responds To Woman Claiming He “Knowingly” Infected Her With Herpes

Usher is moving to compel his herpes accuser’s medical care providers to testify about the state of her health as part of their ongoing herpes transmission case, BOSSIP can reveal.

Earlier this month, the “Caught Up” singer subpoenaed Laura Helm’s medical team as part of his defense of her civil suit against him for knowingly infecting her with the virus, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

We exclusively revealed that Helm sued Usher, accusing the 40-year-old Atlanta native of knowingly exposing her to herpes simplex during two sexual encounters in 2017. Usher has denied Helm’s allegations and said she assumed any risk when she agreed to unprotected sex with him. Another man and woman are also suing the singer for exposing them to herpes.

Usher now wants his lawyers to grill Helm’s physicians in both Atlanta and New Orleans about Helm’s medical history. He also wants the health care centers where they work for to hand over Helm’s medical records from 2012 to present, including things like test results, records of any communications, prescriptions, diagnoses, and records of payments, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Interestingly, Usher wants Helm’s doctors interviewed on their understanding of the herpes virus and how they handle issues like treatment and preventing it from spreading.

Any information Usher’s lawyers obtain from their testimony would be used in his defense in the civil suit, which seeks damages and a jury trial. Usher is likely looking at any evidence that bolsters his claim that Helm didn’t contract herpes from him.

The doctors are now scheduled to give testimony next month on Helm’s medical condition and care as part of the civil suit.

Helm’s lawyer had not filed depositions as of March 18, but a source with knowledge of the case confirmed that her legal team also planned to subpoena Usher’s doctors and obtain his medical records over the alleged illness.