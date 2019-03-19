Former NFLer Clint Session Accused Of Skipping Town Over $600K Child Support For Severely Disabled Daughter (Exclusive)

Ex-NFL Linebacker Clint Session Wanted Over Failure To Pay Child Support For Disabled Daughter

The ex-girlfriend of former NFL player Clint Session has accused the baller of skipping town in a last-ditch attempt not to pay back nearly $600,000 in child support and lawyer’s fees, BOSSIP has learned.

Davia Bradshaw filed court papers in Florida saying she feared that the father of their daughter, Ashton, fled the state to Indiana in order to dodge the child support debt, according to the docs, which were obtained by BOSSIP. Bradshaw said Session pulled a similar move back in 2016, and she was forced to file complaints with the Indiana Family Court in order to force him to pay.

“The petitioner/mother fears that…respondent/father Clinton B. Session Jr. has once again fled the state of Florida with his anticipated residency may be in Indiana,” Bradshaw’s court docs state.

Bradshaw sued Session over supporting their little girl, who was born with a host of severe health problems, and in 2015, a judge ordered Session to pay $6,917 a month towards the girl – of which $2,616 would go towards ongoing therapy. But Session paid just $4,800 from 2016 to 2019 according to court papers. The court later found that Session went to great lengths not to pay the child support, even transferring $5.1 million to his parents so it would look like he was broke.

There is already a warrant out for Session’s arrest over lack of payment after Session blew off last month’s deadline to pay Bradshaw $289,467 in back support. He was not in custody as of Monday, according to jail records.

The news comes as a judge slapped an additional $256,308 in lawyer’s fees on top of Session’s child support debt, which has swelled the debt to a total of $584,608 plus interest.

The player – who signed a $30 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts and was guaranteed $11 million – didn’t show up for a hearing on his child support case late last month, saying that he couldn’t make it because he needed to attend an out of state doctor’s appointment for mental health problems. But Bradshaw called BS on Session’s claim, saying that he emailed the judge about not being able to appear after he’d already arrived back in Florida.

Bradshaw wants Session to honor the court’s orders by handing over his financial docs and paying the arrears – or be locked up until he does.

We’ve reached out to Session’s lawyer for comment.