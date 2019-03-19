Feeling These Spicy Get Ups? Here’s What Everyone Wore To The #LHHMIA Reunion Show…
#LHHMIA Reunion Get Ups
The first part of the ‘Love and Hip Hip Miami’ Reunion special went down last night, and we noticed the cast rocked one of their most memorable selections of outfits yet. Yes, Miami-ans, especially the women, have an eccentric style. But these ladies went over-the-top!
There were Nefertiti-like crowns, triangular pointy bras, titled oversized hats, the list goes on….and those were just the accessories.
Did these women create a fashion moment or fail with these #LHHMIAReunion looks? Hit the flip…
View this post on Instagram
I’m a sucker for shoulder pads and fringes 😩🔥 I showed @designerben this dress I saw on @jlo about a week and a half before I had to wear this dress ☝🏿 @designerben did HIS THANG 🔥 #HaitianDesigner ❤️🇭🇹 #JessieWoo • • Hair: @uberpinkhair Styled by: @billions_pink Smokey Eyed Makeup: @paintedbyjeremy
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
I WAS SUPPOSED TO WEAR A MEN’S SUIT WITH SNEAKERS BUT THE SUIT I ORDERED DIDN’T COME IN TIME😡 I LITERALLY FLEW TO ATLANTA THE DAY BEFORE THE REUNION WITH NOTHING TO WEAR! THEN I FOUND A STYLIST AND HE SAID HE DOESNT DO TOMBOY LOOKS GOOD SO I WAS BACK AT SQUARE ONE THEN @anthonyazalea CAME ALONG AND SAID NO TOMBOY SHIT YOU GOT TO SLAY SIS 😩😩 I DIDNT WANT TO DO IT BUT I DID IT AND @londoncouture.est90 CAME THROUGH LAST MINUTE AND GOT ME TOGETHER AND THIS WAS THE RESULT 🎬💕
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.