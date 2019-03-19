I Don’t Frock Melania, I Rock Tom Ford: Famed Fashion Designer *Allegedly* Flames Ill-Fitting First Lady As “Glorified Escort”

Tom Ford Allegedly Makes Harsh Comments About Melania Trump

We woke up this morning to find that fashion designer Tom Ford is the #2 trending topic in the United States and initially we thought maybe something terrible had happened to him, but alas…

Who likes Tom Ford? Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump: "I have no interest in dressing a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men." pic.twitter.com/zlpt02ovjh — 🌊Fras🌊 ppl's🌊 Choice (@fras99) March 18, 2019

It appears that the designer, who was famously named-checked by Jay-Z in the eponymous Magna Carta banger, is being credited with the above quote. Thing is, we haven’t found any published platform that can be credited with this quote. It almost looks like a Twitter hoax that was designed to send Melania lovers and haters into a triggered tizzy.

I would call for a MAGA Boycott of #TomFord but us Trump Supporters can’t afford Tom Ford. #WalmartLife #USA 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/y2tntLhTqw — Tea Party Man (@TeaPartyOne1) March 19, 2019

But also…

I’m just going to drop this pic Of Barack and Michelle right here. Michelle dressed by #TomFord pic.twitter.com/3PREqpnN4z — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 19, 2019

Here is an actual Tom Ford quote about Melania that isn’t mired in suspicion. 3 years ago, Ford appeared on The View and said this:

