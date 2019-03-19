I Don’t Frock Melania, I Rock Tom Ford: Famed Fashion Designer *Allegedly* Flames Ill-Fitting First Lady As “Glorified Escort”

- By Bossip Staff
Tom Ford Allegedly Makes Harsh Comments About Melania Trump

We woke up this morning to find that fashion designer Tom Ford is the #2 trending topic in the United States and initially we thought maybe something terrible had happened to him, but alas…

It appears that the designer, who was famously named-checked by Jay-Z in the eponymous Magna Carta banger, is being credited with the above quote. Thing is, we haven’t found any published platform that can be credited with this quote. It almost looks like a Twitter hoax that was designed to send Melania lovers and haters into a triggered tizzy.

But also…

Here is an actual Tom Ford quote about Melania that isn’t mired in suspicion. 3 years ago, Ford appeared on The View and said this:

The reaction of people mocking MAGAs is beyond hilarious and we’ve gathered some of the best ones on the following pages.

