The New “Toy Story 4” Trailer Will Give You The Warmest (And Saddest) Fuzzies [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5
❯
❮
New “Toy Story 4” Trailer
Our fave talking toys are BYKE for another fun-filled Pixar adventure jam-packed with shiny new toys (and scary toys too) that we can’t wait to see in theaters this summer.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the new “Toy Story 4” trailer.
“Toy Story 4” hits theaters June 21, 2019!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.