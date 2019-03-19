Ya’ll Forgive Her?! Jess Hilarious Issues Weeping Apology Over Obtuse Airport Fiasco — “I’m Ignorant To A Lot Of Sh*t”

Jess Hilarious Apologizes For Racially Profiling Sheik Men In Airport

It was a matter of time before Jess Hilarious was apologizing for her awful, ignorant Instastory rant about “not feeling safe” around Sikh men boarding her same plane recently. Instead of going the notepad apology route, Jess filmed herself reading off a statement she wrote about the mistakes she said she made.

Jess acknowledges that she was not only ignorant in the situation but also wrong from broadcasting her ignorance to millions of people on social media. She says she’s young, still learning about herself and “still ignorant to a lot of sh-t”.

She also clarifies that she didn’t kick anyone off the plane herself.

“In understanding the error of my action, I have to first acknowledge the rooted issues; which means racially profiling a group of individuals based on their appearance and on top of that, publicizing it on a platform where others can be hurt by it. And others were hurt from it. The feeling of anger and hurt by the situation is familiar to me especially being a Black woman. So I should definitely empathize more with being racially profiled. “

Jess offered her sincerest apologies to the men she specifically profiled and donated $15,000 to the Muslim families suffering after the tragedy in New Zealand.

Hit play to hear the entire 4 minute and 28-second apology.

Rate the level of sincerity behind this apology in the comments for us. We’re trynna see something…Do YOU forgive her?

Hit the flip to see how folk are reacting to Jess’ apology and donation.