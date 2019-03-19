Ebro In The Morning: Winston Duke Talks ‘Us’, Expectations For Avengers Endgame, And “Complexionism” [Video]

Winston Duke Talks ‘Us’, ‘Avengers Endgame’, And Complexionism

In just a couple of days, Jordan Peele’s new nightmare hits movie theaters to scare the hell out of America. Leading man Winston Duke sat down with Ebro In The Morning to talk about Us, but also his M’Baku expectations for Avengers Endgame, and his experiences with complexionism.

Shoutout to the Jabari tribe.