F**k 12: San Antonio Cop Suspended Indefinitely For Using N-Word In Profane And Petty Arrest Of Black Man

San Antonio Cop Fired For Using N-Word While Arresting Black Man

Officer Tim Garcia was seen on his body camera using the n-word repeatedly while cursing a young Black man that was being arrested under dubious circumstances at a local shopping mall.

According to KSAT, Garcia has now been suspended indefinitely (fired), for his use of racist slurs during the July 14, 2018 incident. Garcia and his partner responded to a call that 24-year-old Dewaxne Robinson was harassing shoppers.

According to a police report, Robinson was “getting aggressive and confrontational with mall patrons as they were walking by.” It was also alleged Robinson was “using vulgar language” and “threatening patrons as they passed.”

In the video, Robinson seems very calm and not the least bit aggressive as the call indicated. He explains what he was doing and how mall security responded and somehow still sparked Garcia’s ire so much that handcuffs and epithets were unleashed with extreme prejudice.

Robinson also complained about his arm being twisted while the handcuffs were being put on and used a racial slur, referring to Garcia as “n***a” several times, to which Garcia replied in a mocking tone, “N****? Do I look like your n****? Say it right. Put an ‘r’ at the end. If you’re going to say it, don’t call me n****. I ain’t your n****.”

Yeah.

Check it out the full video for yourself below.

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

And they still wonder why we say “f**k the police”.