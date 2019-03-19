Grab A Tissue: Soledad O’Brien Honors Her Recently Deceased Mom In Touching Twitter Tribute

She Tells The Story Of A Resilient Black Immigrant

Broadcast journalist Soledad O’Brien is grieving the loss of another parent only 40 days after he dad, Edward, passed away.

According to Page Six, O’Brien announced that her mother Estela died on Monday.

“She was a pretty remarkable lady,” Soledad said on Twitter in a lengthy photo tribute. “An immigrant from Cuba, she lived with the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore during college.”

My mom died today. Joining my dad who passed away 40 days ago. She was a pretty remarkable lady. An immigrant from Cuba, she lived with the Oblate Sisters of Providence in Baltimore during college. Here (on the left) she is in Cuba in the 1930s. pic.twitter.com/oZNzEqa7ig — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) March 18, 2019

Among the pictures Soledad shared, one showed her as a baby cuddled in her mom’s arms. “The year their sixth child (my little brother) was born the US Supreme Court would overturn the ban on interracial marriage,” she said.

“She learned two more languages fluently – English and French, and became an educator,” Soledad mentioned as Estela’s many accomplishments. “She had a reputation of being super-strict, which made me very popular (not!) since she taught at my high school.”

Soledad recalled some of her fondest memories of her mom included her quotes of wisdom. Two of them were “Keep ten dollars in your bra so you can leave whenever you want” and “People are basically full of s**t, stop taking their stupidity to heart.”

Soledad’s father passed in February at age 85. In her tweets, Soledad went on to talk about how her parents put all six of their kids through college. It was quite the touching tale. Hit the next pages for more pics and inspirational stories.