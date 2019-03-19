Pure Comedy: Jordan Peele Got Curved By Spike Lee Years Before They Collaborated On BlacKkKlansman [Video]

Jordan Peele Talks His Unexpected Journey From Key & Peele To Us

As he gears up for the release of his upcoming film, Us, Jordan Peele stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his journey from comedy into horror films.

While on the couch, Peele talks about how special it was to be apart of Spike Lee finally winning an Oscar for BlacKkKlansman, also giving some more insight into their relationship. He tells a story from many years ago when Spike came to visit his college and shot down the question he was so eager to ask.

Peep the full segment down below: