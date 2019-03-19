Celebrity Cribs: Kerry Washington Gives Us A Tour Of Her GORGEOUS New York City Apartment [Video]

Kerry Washington’s NYC Apartment Is Absolutely Stunning

Courtesy of the good people over at Architectural Digest, Scandal star Kerry Washington takes us on a tour of her beautiful New York City apartment, designed by Restoration Hardware.

The actress spoke on the apartment in an Instagram post about her experience with AD, saying, “I am truly grateful for the experience of working with #RestorationHardware and the #RHInteriorDesign team to create a gorgeous, but family friendly space for us to live in during the run of #AmericanSonPlay on Broadway”

From the unobstructed view of the Hudson River to her impressive crystal collection, Kerry shares every nook and cranny of this breathtaking space with us.