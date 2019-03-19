Sausage Party Cancelled: Kandi Burruss Says Threesomes Are A Ménage Eh Nah For Her And Todd

Kandi Burruss Not As Much Of A “Big Ol’ Freak” As You Might Think

Kandi Burruss has been known to be pretty adventurous when it comes to sex, and even has her own line of Bedroom Kandi toys — but the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star says she draws the line at threesomes with two male partners.

“I wouldn’t want to do a threesome,” she told Page Six, “because I don’t think that my husband would be into a male [addition].”

She doesn’t think so? We hope that’s a strong enough answer for Todd. In related news, Kandi says she wouldn’t completely rule out a threesome with another woman as long as the lady in question isn’t famous.

Kandi’s 12-city “Welcome to the Dungeon” burlesque tour starts May 2. Will you be watching?