A Lil’ Positivity: Cardi B Posts A Heartfelt Message To A Young Fan Who Died Of Caner

Cardi B Pays Tribute To A Fan Who Died Of Cancer

Throughout her journey from being a beloved Instagram personality to being one of the biggest stars on earth, Cardi B has had a close relationship with her fans and supporters from the start–so it’s no surprise that the tragic news of one of Cardi’s fans passing away hit her on a personal level.

The rapper shared a heartfelt message on Monday night for her fan, Alaysia Crockett, who died recently after a battle with cancer.

“When I met this young lady I literally had to hold her and put her against my body cause she couldn’t barely stand yet she was sooo happy in a great spirit and her make up on super fleek,” Cardi wrote when sharing a photo that she had taken with Alaysia. “Her parents were so happy. Heaven gained the prettiest angel….F**K CANCER !”

Other fans were very supportive of both Cardi and the fan, following suit in paying their respects to Alaysia on Twitter and Instagram.

These two met back in February, when Cardi B paid a visit to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta center inside Egleston Hospital in Georgia to spend time with some of her young fans.