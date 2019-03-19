Meet Jessica Nabongo—She’s Set To Be The First Black Woman To Visit EVERY Country In The World
People often ask me what I’m going to do after I finish visiting every country in the world and I always respond 🗣SLEEP!! Being in the beautiful gardens of @tharabarhotel was giving me all the backyard feels. I’m ready to buy a home with a yard and never leave!! I’m looking forward to hosting some garden parties. If you had the choice of traveling full time, 50% of the year or settling down, which would you choose?!? #catchmeinmyanmar #chooseyourownadventure <— remember that?!?! #femmetravel #essencetravels #soultravel #blackgirlmagic #sheisnotlost #dametraveler #girlswhowander #wearetravelgirls #bestintravel #instatravel #travelgram #passionpassport #mytravelcrush #wanderlust #darlingescapes #traveldeeper #traveladdict #mymyanmar #myanmarbeenchanted #myanmar #visitmyanmar
Jessica Nabongo Expected To Make History By Traveling The World
Now this is what we call Black Girl Magic!
Jessica Nabongo is all set to make history as the first Black woman to travel to EVERY country in the world, as she tells Good Morning America she’s already hit up 157 countries and will add another 11 to her growing list in the next SEVEN weeks.
Nabongo spoke to “Good Morning America” from her home in Detroit as she was packing to head out on the next phase of her adventure. In the next two months, she’ll visit, among others, Myanmar, Iran, Iraq and Oman.
She tells GMA that travel has always been a part of her life…
“I’m looking at Canada right now,” she said. She visited for the first time when she was four. “We would always take family vacations. Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, London were on the list of places she visited before she was 18. Also on the list: Uganda, where her parents are from. In addition to her U.S. passport, Nabongo carries a Ugandan passport, which she said helps her gain access to nations that aren’t amenable to American tourists.
Nabongo credits him for her journey. “Had he not gotten a scholarship to Western Michigan,” she said, “none of this would be happening.” And what will she do once she’s reached her goal? “I’ll probably go to Uganda right after,” she said.
Hit the flip for more photos from Jessica’s travels around the world.
Bagan is an ancient city that is filled with tons of Buddhist temples, pagodas and monasteries. At the height of the kingdom there were over 10,000 of them, now just over 2,200 remain. You can spend your days exploring Bagan by bike or tuk tuk, we did both. Be warned the temps at this time are 🔥 🔥. You have to be barefoot in temples and while taking this picture I’m pretty sure I burned off a layer of skin from the bottom of my feet. 🙃 To enter the Bagan Archeological Zone, foreigners have to pay 25,000 kyats about $16 USD. We paid at the airport upon arrival. Many compare Bagan to Angor Wat, I personally think Angor Wat is more impressive. 🤷🏿♀️ #catchmeinmyanmar #femmetravel #essencetravels #soultravel #blackgirlmagic #sheisnotlost #dametraveler #girlswhowander #wearetravelgirls #bestintravel #instatravel #travelgram #passionpassport #mytravelcrush #wanderlust #darlingescapes #traveldeeper #traveladdict #mymyanmar #myanmarbeenchanted #myanmar #visitmyanmar
My first and probably last jouvert! What an experience!! The party starts at 3am, you have to wear clothes that you throw away because they toss paint on you all night, you walk and dance and drink. Check my stories for all the mayhem! #catchmeintrinidad #campconradcarnival #teampixel
Niger Wrap Up: Posing with the homies!! 🦒 🦒 🦒 The West African giraffe is an endangered spieces now found exclusively in Niger. Though there are only 400 left, the population is growing!! You can visit these beauties that live only 80KM from Niamey. My time in Niamey was pretty short and though my hosts, Omar and Fourera showed me a great time, I don’t recommend Niamey be at the top of your list. Niger is a HUGE country so I cannot write it off completely and I’ve heard great things about Agadez. In total I spent three nights in the country and a total of $679.81, including a one way flight from Bamako, visa, accommodations, etc. Soooooooooooo only 40 countries left!!! 😝😝😝 Which ONE country are you excited to see hats left on my list?!?! Check my highlight or previous post for my remaining countries. Looking for past country content? Use #catchmeinCOUNTRYNAME. Cant find it? I may have visited before IG existed or didn’t post content. #catchmeinniger
Bamako by night camera 📷 @sethphotographe I am curious to know more about this community we’ve got here. The first thing I want to know is how many countries have you traveled to and where are you from?!? Whether you’ve never left your home country or you’ve seen a couple, I want to know. I think it is really cool to have a diverse community with varying knowledge!! Also, there is nothing wrong with not having traveled to a lot of countries. I do what I do because I am super curious about the world, but I don’t think every needs to travel to every country in the world, I think it’s really cool to explore your own country, which is something many people never do! So let me know! Where are you from and how many countries have you traveled to?!?! #catchmeinmali
Where to Eat in Havana 🇨🇺 (snacks in Cuba 😝): I have heard a lot of complaints about the food in Havana but I love it! Some of my favorite restaurants are: El Concinero, La Guarida, El Chanchullero, El del frente, and Flor de Loto. For those who have been, share your favorite restaurants below! This shot is from 2016 when I went to Cuba with 18 friends for my birthday. While in Cuba do take a day trip out on a Catamaran off of Varadero beach. Me and the homie @iamjodyjacobs enjoyed the sunshine. #catchmeincuba
if we wanted to. people of color could burn the world down. for what we have experienced. are experiencing. but we don’t. —how stunningly beautiful that our sacred respect for the earth. for life. is deeper than our rage – @nayyirah.waheed. i choose joy. i choose love. i choose humanity. i choose you. i choose us. i choose honesty. i am often asked “which countries are safe for black people to visit?” A question asked because of the collective trauma that black people around the globe have suffered. I can tell you one place the is not safe, America. What is taking place in America, the mass shootings, the police shootings, the televised hatred and provocation of racism, mysongny, homophobia and islamaphobia is horrifying and traumatizing. After 151 countries, the most racism I experience is in the United States of America. I get anxiety when I land in the US, unsure of if I will be harrased by immigration or customs because it happens so often. I have been called a nigger in America. I have had a police officer put a gun in my face at point blank range in America (because my friend’s white neighbor thought that my friend and I were breaking in). This journey has taught me that no matter where you go in the world, most people are good, the same stands for the US, but like with anywhere else, there are some pieces of shit people messing up a global utopia. We have to talk about racism. We means everyone, not just minorities. You cannot be colorblind. It is impossible because we live in a racialized world and not talking about it doesn’t make it go away. Let’s talk about racism because it isn’t dying off with the older generation, because the justice system doesn’t protect everyone equally, because we are all human beings and should want the best for every other human being in the world. All I ask is love your neighbor, accept, embrace and learn from our differences. Stop judging. Stop generalizing. Stop being passive. Live deliberately. Love deliberately. Love humanity.
Nyankiir – Daughter of the Nile We woke up too early in the morning to visit a cattle camp on the outskirts of Juba. Cattle are hugely important in South Sudanese culture and as one man said, when I asked how many cattle he had, he told me “that’s like asking me what’s in my bank account!” 😂😂 No one will ever tell you how many cattle they have but they will tell you how many you’re worth! He told me 30, MAXIMUM (they consider me to be very short, which is not great for my marriage value), but assured me he would get them. I really enjoyed getting to know the different members in this community and though for some we had a language barrier through hand gestures and human energy we were still able to exchange laughs when words didn’t translate. After hours in the sun, running from cattle, milking cattle and falling in love with cattle we went and shared cold beer under a cool tree and they gave me the name Nyankiir. As a Ugandan who feels a deep kinship to people in both South Sudan and Sudan, it felt quite fitting. 📷 @athethei #catchmeinsouthsudan
