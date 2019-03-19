Meet Jessica Nabongo—She’s Set To Be The First Black Woman To Visit EVERY Country In The World

Jessica Nabongo Expected To Make History By Traveling The World

Now this is what we call Black Girl Magic!

Jessica Nabongo is all set to make history as the first Black woman to travel to EVERY country in the world, as she tells Good Morning America she’s already hit up 157 countries and will add another 11 to her growing list in the next SEVEN weeks.

Nabongo spoke to “Good Morning America” from her home in Detroit as she was packing to head out on the next phase of her adventure. In the next two months, she’ll visit, among others, Myanmar, Iran, Iraq and Oman.

She tells GMA that travel has always been a part of her life…

“I’m looking at Canada right now,” she said. She visited for the first time when she was four. “We would always take family vacations. Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, London were on the list of places she visited before she was 18. Also on the list: Uganda, where her parents are from. In addition to her U.S. passport, Nabongo carries a Ugandan passport, which she said helps her gain access to nations that aren’t amenable to American tourists.

While she kept it a secret at first (“I didn’t want anyone to beat me to it,” she explains), Jessica decided to go public with her mission this time last year and she expects to end her journey on October 6, which is her late father’s birthday.