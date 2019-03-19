Meet Jessica Nabongo—She’s Set To Be The First Black Woman To Visit EVERY Country In The World

- By Bossip Staff
People often ask me what I’m going to do after I finish visiting every country in the world and I always respond 🗣SLEEP!! ⁣ ⁣ Being in the beautiful gardens of @tharabarhotel was giving me all the backyard feels. I’m ready to buy a home with a yard and never leave!! I’m looking forward to hosting some garden parties. ⁣ ⁣ If you had the choice of traveling full time, 50% of the year or settling down, which would you choose?!? ⁣ ⁣ #catchmeinmyanmar #chooseyourownadventure <— remember that?!?! ⁣ ⁣ #femmetravel #essencetravels #soultravel #blackgirlmagic #sheisnotlost #dametraveler #girlswhowander #wearetravelgirls #bestintravel #instatravel #travelgram #passionpassport #mytravelcrush #wanderlust #darlingescapes #traveldeeper #traveladdict #mymyanmar #myanmarbeenchanted #myanmar #visitmyanmar⁣

Jessica Nabongo Expected To Make History By Traveling The World

Now this is what we call Black Girl Magic!

Jessica Nabongo is all set to make history as the first Black woman to travel to EVERY country in the world, as she tells Good Morning America she’s already hit up 157 countries and will add another 11 to her growing list in the next SEVEN weeks.

Nabongo spoke to “Good Morning America” from her home in Detroit as she was packing to head out on the next phase of her adventure. In the next two months, she’ll visit, among others, Myanmar, Iran, Iraq and Oman.

She tells GMA that travel has always been a part of her life…

“I’m looking at Canada right now,” she said. She visited for the first time when she was four. “We would always take family vacations. Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, London were on the list of places she visited before she was 18. Also on the list: Uganda, where her parents are from. In addition to her U.S. passport, Nabongo carries a Ugandan passport, which she said helps her gain access to nations that aren’t amenable to American tourists.

While she kept it a secret at first (“I didn’t want anyone to beat me to it,” she explains), Jessica decided to go public with her mission this time last year and she expects to end her journey on October 6, which is her late father’s birthday.

Nabongo credits him for her journey. “Had he not gotten a scholarship to Western Michigan,” she said, “none of this would be happening.” And what will she do once she’s reached her goal? “I’ll probably go to Uganda right after,” she said.

Hit the flip for more photos from Jessica’s travels around the world.

if we ⁣⁣⁣ wanted ⁣⁣⁣ to.⁣⁣⁣ people of color⁣⁣⁣ could ⁣⁣⁣ burn the world down. ⁣⁣⁣ for what ⁣⁣⁣ we ⁣⁣⁣ have experienced. ⁣⁣⁣ are experiencing.⁣⁣⁣ but ⁣⁣⁣ we don’t. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ —how stunningly beautiful that our sacred ⁣⁣⁣ respect for the earth. for life. is deeper than ⁣⁣⁣ our rage – @nayyirah.waheed. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ i choose joy. i choose love. i choose humanity. i choose you. i choose us. i choose honesty. ⁣⁣⁣ i am often asked “which countries are safe for black people to visit?” A question asked because of the collective trauma that black people around the globe have suffered. I can tell you one place the is not safe, America. What is taking place in America, the mass shootings, the police shootings, the televised hatred and provocation of racism, mysongny, homophobia and islamaphobia is horrifying and traumatizing.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ After 151 countries, the most racism I experience is in the United States of America. I get anxiety when I land in the US, unsure of if I will be harrased by immigration or customs because it happens so often. I have been called a nigger in America. I have had a police officer put a gun in my face at point blank range in America (because my friend’s white neighbor thought that my friend and I were breaking in).⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ This journey has taught me that no matter where you go in the world, most people are good, the same stands for the US, but like with anywhere else, there are some pieces of shit people messing up a global utopia. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ We have to talk about racism. We means everyone, not just minorities. You cannot be colorblind. It is impossible because we live in a racialized world and not talking about it doesn’t make it go away. ⁣Let’s talk about racism because it isn’t dying off with the older generation, because the justice system doesn’t protect everyone equally, because we are all human beings and should want the best for every other human being in the world. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ All I ask is love your neighbor, accept, embrace and learn from our differences. Stop judging. Stop generalizing. Stop being passive. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Live deliberately. Love deliberately. Love humanity. ⁣⁣⁣

