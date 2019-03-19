This Is AmeriKKKa: Seven Active-Duty Servicemen Are Outed As Members Of A White Nationalist Extremist Group

They Are Uncovered In Leaked Chat Records

Surprise, surprise.

White supremacists are all up in the armed forces, and a new bombshell report from HuffPost proves it.

According to the report, seven active-duty American military servicemen were exposed as members of the White nationalist extremist group Identity Evropa. The men were identified after their Discord chat records were leaked by Unicorn Riot and anti-fascist researcher looked through the server data.

HuffPost confirmed with the two parties that two Army ROTC cadets, two Marines, an Army physician, a member of the Texas National Guard and one member of the Air Force are on active-duty.

Marines Stephen T. Farrea and Jason Laguardia allegedly attended an Identity Evropa event in Kentucky just last week.

Meanwhile, Jay C. Harrison, a member of the ROTC at Montana State University and a National Guardsman, was also outed in the chat logs where he typed at least one post denying the Holocaust. He even made a post reading:

“Go play ni**erball if you aren’t tough enough for wrestling. God I hate basketball so much.”

The mayo rage is real and violent.

An Army spokesman tried to soften the blow of these white supremacists with a statement. He told HuffPost that the branch bars “personnel from actively advocating supremacist, extremist, or criminal gang doctrine, ideology, or causes” and that “soldiers who choose to engage in such acts will be held accountable for their actions.”

Mhm.

Another Col. Ted Wong said, “There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps. Our strength is derived from the individual excellence of every Marine regardless of background. Bigotry and racial extremism run contrary to our core values. The Marine Corps will investigate the allegations and take the appropriate disciplinary actions if warranted.”

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, “Identity Evropa members insist they’re not racist, but ‘identitarians’ who are interested in preserving Western culture.” The SPLC still listed them as a hate group though.

The white supremacist groups are not a rarity in the armed forces either. According to a 2017 poll conducted by the Military Times, nearly 25% of military surveyed said they encountered white nationalists while in the service. Thirty percent of troops surveyed even said White nationalism was a bigger national security issue to the US than Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan.

And if you need more proof that White surpremacists be all up in the armed forces, Identity Evropa was founded in 2016 by a former Marine, Iraq war veteran Nathan Damigo.

So yea.

Stay woke on who’s protecting and serving you.