Threesomes, Tears & Trinidad: Peep The Second Melodramatic Extended Super Trailer For #LHHATL Season 8 [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Karlie Redd, Love and hip hop ATL

Source: Karlie Redd, Love and hip hop ATL / VH1

#LHHATL Season 8 Official Super Trailer

Ok, this might be the sturdiest “Love and Hip Hop” franchise by far. In the super trailer, we get to see Karlie, Stevie, Mimi, Kirk, and Rasheeda Frost — all the OG’s and how their messy lives are playing out. New cast members like Spice and Tokyo Vanity are also stirring up drama. And who is this chick claiming she had a threesomewith Karlie Redd?

The season premiere on Monday, March 25 at 8/7c on VH1. Hit play to get a sneak peek!

 

