Drugs Are Bad M’Kay: Wendy Williams Admits She’s In Sober Living After Past Addiction To Yayo

Wendy Williams Admits She’s Been Living In A Sober House
Wendy Williams made the shocking admission Tuesday that she’s been in treatment for her narcotics addiction but she wasn’t specific about what triggered her to seek treatment.
“I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.”
Wendy added that her husband Kevin Hunter and son Kevin Jr. were the only ones who knew she’d been seeking treatment.
“Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here,” she said. “I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”
Wendy described her sober living home as a place where “doors locked by 10 p.m. lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you,” she continued. “So that is my truth.”
She also spoke about just supporting her brothers and sisters in recovery and not being Wendy the celebrity while in treatment, just another sister working toward her sobriety.
Wendy had been on leave from her show up until last week and had attributed the hiatus to a fractured shoulder and her battle with a Grave’s disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.
Of course there are alternate reports that blame her husband Kevin Hunter for her current struggles with addiction. Hit the flip for the details.
Wendy Williams sober living confession may have been short on some details, if DailyMailTV reports are accurate. The British tabloid says Williams is being treated for addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs at a private facility run by the Pure Recovery Network in Long Island City, NY.
DailyMail reports that they’ve had eyes on Williams over the last two weeks since her return to her hit show and have observed her being picked up every morning by a driver at 7 am before being dropped off for work at the studio in Manhattan. They’re also reportedly observed her husband, 47-year-old Kevin Hunter retrieving her from work in the afternoon, often in a brand new Rolls Royce SUV, before driving her back to the sober living home. While her husband’s daily devotion may seem sweet, the tabloid suggests that arguments with Hunter over his alleged dealings with rumored mistress Sharina Hudson caused the shoulder fracture that sent her into a depression that fueled her drinking.
‘Kevin and Wendy are still together but things have been extremely difficult between them,’ a source told DailyMailTV.
‘Wendy hired a private eye last year to watch her husband because she was suspicious Kevin was still seeing Sharina.
‘Her suspicions were well founded and Wendy was furious.’
The source continued: ‘She confronted Kevin and during the row she fell to the ground and broke her shoulder.
‘Kevin called the show and said she walked into a wall and he had to take her to ER.
‘But after the shoulder injury Wendy started drinking and popping pills again.’
According to DailyMailTV, during her hiatus from the show, Williams initially flew to Florida where she checked into a high end detox and rehab facility in Delray Beach, Florida, right on the beach, according to their source.
‘But she was still drinking in the rehab. She was getting people to sneak her things in.
‘She was photographed with a woman outside a CVS in Florida, it was the mother of another patient in rehab who she’d met.
‘Wendy had her to take her to CVS drug store, where wine and beer are also sold.’
It gets worse though. DailyMailTV reports that Hunter visited Williams at the Florida facility, and brought Sharina Hudson along for the trip.
‘Kevin flew to Florida to visit his wife and took Sharina with him,’ the source said. ‘She stayed at the hotel while he went to see Wendy during the day.
‘Around February 19, Wendy came back to New York. She went into a sober living facility in Long Island City and now she’s sleeping at a recovery residence there and has a sober coach with her at all times, they even go to the bathroom with her.
The source for DailyMailTV says Wendy’s greatest cause for concern is her addiction — not Graves disease.
‘Kevin told the show the stress from work exacerbated her medical conditions.
‘He fed them the same bulls**t she said on TV when she came back, that her Graves’ disease was making her sick. Her Graves’ disease has never been an issue at all.’
So — what is to be believed — Wendy’s version of her truth, with missing details, or the tabloid version that includes alleged infidelity and abuse?
