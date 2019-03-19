Drugs Are Bad M’Kay: Wendy Williams Admits She’s In Sober Living After Past Addiction To Yayo

Wendy Williams Admits She’s Been Living In A Sober House

Wendy Williams made the shocking admission Tuesday that she’s been in treatment for her narcotics addiction but she wasn’t specific about what triggered her to seek treatment.

“I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.”

Wendy added that her husband Kevin Hunter and son Kevin Jr. were the only ones who knew she’d been seeking treatment.

“Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here,” she said. “I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

Wendy described her sober living home as a place where “doors locked by 10 p.m. lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you,” she continued. “So that is my truth.”

She also spoke about just supporting her brothers and sisters in recovery and not being Wendy the celebrity while in treatment, just another sister working toward her sobriety.

Wendy had been on leave from her show up until last week and had attributed the hiatus to a fractured shoulder and her battle with a Grave’s disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.

