Forever Leakes Loving: NeNe Shuts Down Separation Rumors After Revealing That Gregg Said THIS

NeNe Leakes Denies Gregg Leakes Separation Rumors

NeNe is shutting down rumors that things are a wrap (again) between her and her hubby. During Sunday’s episode of RHOA NeNe burst into tears during Eva’s wedding while reflecting on her strained marriage to Gregg amid his stage 3 colon cancer.

According to NeNe his illness has “changed him” and he talked about separating from her the night before. NeNe tearfully told the story to (her then friend) Cynthia Bailey.

NeNe: “It’s been a really rough day with Gregg and with me. When Eva said her vows, it reminded me of when we were saying our vows. Right before I came here, he talked about separating.” Cynthia: “Hold on, now. You guys are already in separate rooms. You’re talking about separate houses?” NeNe: “He said he would go ahead and find him a place. Last night, I felt like I broke because he is so mean. I get that it’s a sickness, but I can’t be talked to like that. It’s weird because you’re trying to help the sick person, but they don’t want your help. And everybody around thinks I’m bad.”

According to NeNe, however, the episode from July 2018 is outdated and she and Gregg are doing juuuuust fine.

RT @OSMAN_M: @NeNeLeakes and @greggleakes have split. Say it ain't so. #Marriage Wishing you both the very best<Oh pleaseeeeee! Gregg Leakes and i are VERY much together! U looking at an episode that was shot in July 2018 🙄🙄 #SMH — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 18, 2019

She reiterated that on her Instagram with a post calling the separation rumors “fake news.” She also added that Gregg’s got BIG news to share and hinted that it has to do with his cancer.

“Oh Lawd! They say we separated now @greggleakes #fakenews I appreciate you tho Gregg for accepting and understanding that being a care taker is something I’ve never done and i have truly done the best i know how all while making tons of mistakes along the way,” she wrote. “You never asked to get sick and We were both thrown into these new positions over nite but whew chile you have kicked cancers a**! I can’t wait for u to share with the world your exciting news in a couple of weeks.”

https://www.instagram.com/neneleakes/

Sounds like the Leakes aren’t only all good, but Gregg might be remission.

Good for them!