All About Me: Twitter Is STILL Dragging Nene For Making Eva’s Wedding All About Her…Is It Fair?!
Nene Stealing Eva’s Shine?
This week’s episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta was supposed to be all about Eva. It was her marriage, her glorious moment with her boo and his tremendous vows. However, so much of the episode was focused on Nene and her problems with her marriage. She was complaining and said about her seemingly impending divorce from Gregg. However, just yesterday she denied that there was any divorce happening at all. So was this all for attention? Was this all for ratings?
Bravo is catching a ton of flack as well for their part in the whole situation as they were splicing images of Nene’s wedding with Eva’s, making the episode as much about Nene as the woman of the hour.
Word? So who is to blame?
Twitter is dragging everyone and it’s petty as hell. Take a look.
