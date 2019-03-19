Syleena Johnson On Headline Heat

Syleena Johnson gets to discuss everything from relationships to health as a host on TV One’s Sister Circle’ — but some things are just too messy to address while on television.

Luckily, the singer stopped by to clear up some of the messiest rumors Bossip has ever written about her; including whether or not she gets along with her ‘Sister Circle’ co-host. *Sips tea* Syleena also dished on her upcoming single and album entitled “Woman” and her new book ‘Chapter 6: Couple’s Therapy.’

Check it out in the video above.