Congrats: Nick Young Announces That He’s Got A 3rd Swaggy P Seed On The Way

On Monday night, former Warriors player Nick Young announced that he’s expecting his third child with his longtime girlfriend Keonna Green.

“Num 3 is on the way … I knew being at home this would happen lol,” the baller tweeted out. Young has indeed had more time to spend with his family recently after the Denver Nuggets waived the point guard after just four games back in December.

Num 3 🤰 is on the way … I knew being at home this would happen lol — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) March 19, 2019

Nick and Keonna have been in an on-and-off relationship since their high school days and already have two children together, six-month-old Navi Young and Nick Young Jr, who just turned seven.

Keonna talked about her relationship with Nick in an interview with Essence, saying, “Me and Nick have lots of history. We’ve been in and out of each other’s lives and we’ve dated other people, we have still always managed to keep in touch. It’s something that no one will be able to understand. We don’t even really understand. We’re just like, ‘You know what, we have these kids. You know, we are friends.’ We share each other’s deepest, darkest secrets. We talk a lot. We have that type of friendship.”

The announcement of baby number three came as a surprise to many fans, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t in the plans all along. The couple revealed earlier in the month that they wanted another child when their family attended the premier of Captain Marvel and Nick said he wanted “one more.”

Congrats to the happy family on their new addition!