North Carolina’s Own: J. Cole Announces The Lineup For Next Month’s Inaugural Dreamville Festival

The Dreamville Festival Gets An Official Lineup Announcement

J. Cole just revealed the full music lineup for his inaugural Dreamville Festival , which is set to take place on Saturday, April 6 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The lineup features J. Cole himself as the festival headliner, along with performances from artists including SZA, Big Sean, 6LACK, 21 Savage and Nelly. Other acts also set to grace the stage include 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor, Davido, and Rapsody. And of course, we can expect some performances from the entire Dreamville Records roster, including Bas, J.I.D, Cozz, Earthgang, Ari Lennox, Omen and Lute.

Beside the exciting reveal of the musicians in attendance, the festival has also revealed today the onsite activations and activities that will be available for attendees which includes: a putt putt golf course, expansive beer garden, vendor row featuring local products and merchants, the “Dreamville Festival Art Wall”, dedicated lounge space reserved for members of The Divine Nine, and much more.

This festival–produced in partnership with Dreamville and ScoreMore Shows–will be the first event of its kind for the region. This year’s festival will offer attendees a lineup of music artists selected by Cole himself, which will include some of today’s biggest hip-hop and R&B acts, along with several artists from North Carolina that will showcase the incredible musical and creative talents that reside across the festival’s host state.