Knife On Knife Krime: Alabama Thief Gets Into (Hilarious) Machete Fight With Store Clerk [Video]

An Alabama couple attempted to rob a local gas station with knives over the weekend, but they weren’t the only ones carrying a cutter. Surveillance footage released by Huntsville police shows robber Seth Holcomb pretending to buy something and going back and forth to his car multiple times before pulling large a knife on the clerk and demanding cash.

To Holcomb’s surprise, the clerk had an even larger knife of his own, a machete, and whipped it out as the burglar attempted to run out of the store — but the door was in auto lock mode. Once Holcomb broke the door down, the clerk chased him outside and wielded his machete as the thief’s partner, Laney Nicholson who was watching the car.

The couple may have gotten away from the gas station, but police eventually caught up with them. Both Holcomb and Nicholson were arrested and charged with attempted robbery.