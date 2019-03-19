Still Yummy: Single & Sexy Kiyomi Leslie Has Been Putting Her Bangin’ Bawwwdy On Extra Blast [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
She Got It: Kiyomi Leslie Looks AMAZING Post Break Up

Sometimes folks retreat off social media after a dreadful break up, become bitter or worse, traumatized from the public drama. But Kiyomi Leslie has been keeping her head up high and she looks quite yummy on top of that. The North Carolina born stunner just took her talents (bawwdy) to Miami and WHEW!!!

Look at God.

Ms. Yummy Yomi is keeping her foot on necks out here despite the drama. Give this woman her flowers. Hit the flip for more!

