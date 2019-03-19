You Damn Right: Patricia Okoumou Won’t Spend Time In Prison For Becoming “The Statue Of Liberty Climber”

Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Will Not Serve Prison Time

Patricia Okoumou, the woman who climbed the Statue Of Liberty to protest Donald Trump’s ignorant a$$ immigration policy last July 4, will not spend any time in jail so sayeth a Manhattan federal judge this afternoon according to AMNY.

U.S. Magistrate Gabriel Gorenstein let Okoumou slide on jail time and opted instead to give her 200 hours of community service and 5 years of probation.

Okoumou was facing 18 months in prison if she was found guilty but she didn’t let her conviction for trespass, disorderly conduct and interfering with governmental administration stop her from protesting against injustice. Following that arrest, Patricia participated in a protest climb of the Eiffel Tower and a climb of a headquarters that housed detained kids.

Instead of revoking her bail for the Austin incident, the judge showed leniency and remanded her to home detention with an ankle monitor.

Free the good sis!