Derwin Delights: Pooch Hall Gets A Plea Deal In DUI Case, No Jail Time 

Pooch Hall is probably somewhere thanking his lucky stars. The ‘Ray Donovan’ star will not face any jail time for his October 2018 DUI which lead to him totalling his car while his baby was in the back seat.

TMZ Reports:

“Hall struck a deal with prosecutors. He entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor DUI and to child endangerment. For the DUI his sentence is 3 years probation and a 3-month alcohol program.”

You may recall that an eyewitness saw Hall driving with his toddler in his lap while driving before the accident. When cops pulled him over, he blew a .25, more than 3 times the legal limit. As for the felony child abuse charge he received for putting his baby in danger during the incident, Hall has to complete a one-year parenting class for that charge to be dismissed.

Whew. Things could’ve gone much worse for you, Pooch.