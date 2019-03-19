Family Feud: This HEATED Argument Between Trina And Trick Daddy At The #LHHMIA Reunion Is Tearing The Internet Apart

Check on your friends from Miami tonight because seeing Trick & Trina go at it like this is TEW MUCH! 😩 #LHHMIA #LHHReunion pic.twitter.com/p1FdGTyTEU — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 19, 2019

Trina Vs. Trick Daddy

We never thought we’d see it. Not like this. Trina and Trick Daddy have been ride or die together for decades and that seems to be a wrap. On the Love & Hip-Hop: Miami reunion Monday night the two had an explosive argument that seemed to be the culmination of years of animosity and built-up frustration. We just never thought we’d see it like this. Trick Daddy and Trina are legends and two of the icons who built Miami hip-hop. Now they seem to have a disintegrating relationship right before our eyes.

Now it’s possible they argue like this all the time and will come back together. It’s possible they’re securing their bags for next season. It’s possible they are getting ready to put an album or something. But it really does look like this was the boiling over of some real serious angst. We hate to see it.

Twitter does as well…but for the most part, everyone took one person’s side. Who do you think…and are they right? Take a look.