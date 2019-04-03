Congrats: Cardi B, Jaden Smith, Juice WRLD & Gunna Were All Inducted Into Spotify’s 2019 RapCaviar Pantheon

Four New Artists Inducted Into Spotify’s RapCaviar Pantheon

Cardi B, Jaden Smith, Juice WRLD and Gunna are all officially entering Spotify’s RapCaviar Pantheon.

The four stars are going to be inducted into a special hall of fame in New York, where they’ll be feted for a limited time with life-size sculptures. This year’s class was chosen to be a “reflection of hip-hop today” and each of them is being recognized as a cultural disruptor and for “making an undeniable impact” on the hip-hop genre as a whole.

These special artworks in the Spotify Installation are going to be housed at the Brooklyn Museum for a limited time only, from April 3-7.

The RapCaviar Pantheon is returning this year after their inaugural 2017 event, which saw the Brooklyn Museum display sculptures of some of the most influential acts in hip-hop, including SZA, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. The Pantheon was created by Spotify’s in-house team with creative director Ibra Ake consulting on the project and directing the accompanying films.

Take a look at the stunning sculptures of Cardi B, Jaden Smith, Juice WRLD and Gunna below and if you’re in New York, make sure you go see the real thing at the Brooklyn Museum this week.