Trophies: Cardi B Leads The Pack With Seven 2019 BET Award Nominations
Cardi B is already set to win the night at the 2019 BET Awards, coming out the gate with an impressive 7 nominations.
The full list of nominees dropped on Friday, with the awards ceremony set for June 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Drake follows closely behind the Bronx native with a respectable 5 nominations, followed by Beyoncé, J. Cole, and Travis Scott all rounding out the top tier with 4 nominations each.
Connie Orlando, BET’s Head of Programming, congratulated this year’s honorees in a statement, saying the following:
“From Michael Jackson and James Brown busting dance moves together to Monique paying homage to Beyoncé in an unforgettable dance number to BET reuniting the Fugees, we have set the tone for what cool looks like…This year we are even more so committed to continuing to create the unforgettable moments that have made the BET Awards the preeminent celebration of black culture.”
Check out a full list of nominees for the 2019 BET Awards below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- BEYONCÉ
- ELLA MAI
- H.E.R.
- SOLANGE
- SZA
- TEYANA TAYLOR
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- ANDERSON .PAAK
- BRUNO MARS
- CHILDISH GAMBINO
- CHRIS BROWN
- JOHN LEGEND
- KHALID
Best Group
- CHLOE X HALLE
- CITY GIRLS
- LIL BABY & GUNNA
- MIGOS
- THE CARTERS
Best Collaboration
- 21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE – “A LOT “
- CARDI B & BRUNO MARS – “PLEASE ME”
- CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN – “I LIKE IT”
- H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER – “COULD’VE BEEN”
- TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE – “SICKO MODE”
- TYGA FT. OFFSET – “TASTE”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
- 21 SAVAGE
- DRAKE
- J. COLE
- MEEK MILL
- NIPSEY HUSSLE
- TRAVIS SCOTT
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
- CARDI B
- KASH DOLL
- LIZZO
- MEGAN THEE STALLION
- NICKI MINAJ
- REMY MA
Video of the Year
- 21 SAVAGE – “A LOT” FT. J. COLE
- CARDI B – “MONEY”
- CARDI B & BRUNO MARS – “PLEASE ME”
- CHILDISH GAMBINO – “THIS IS AMERICA”
- DRAKE – “NICE FOR WHAT”
- THE CARTERS – “APESHIT”
Video Director of the Year
- BENNY BOOM
- COLIN TILLEY
- DAVE MEYERS
- HYPE WILLIAMS
- KARENA EVANS
Best New Artist
- BLUEFACE
- CITY GIRLS
- JUICE WRLD
- LIL BABY
- QUEEN NAIJA
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL – “ALL OF MY LIFE”
- FRED HAMMOND – “TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS”
- KIRK FRANKLIN – “LOVE THEORY”
- SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN – “BLESSING ME AGAIN”
- TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN – “NEVER ALONE”
Best International Act
- AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
- AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
- BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
- DAVE (U.K.)
- DOSSEH (FRANCE)
- GIGGS (U.K.)
- MR EAZI (NIGERIA)
Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)
- HEADIE ONE (U.K.)
- JOK’AIR (FRANCE)
- NESLY (FRANCE)
- OCTAVIAN (U.K.)
- SHO MADJOZI (AFRICA)
- TENIOLA APATA (AFRICA)
Best Actress
- ISSA RAE
- REGINA HALL
- REGINA KING
- TARAJI P. HENSON
- TIFFANY HADDISH
- VIOLA DAVIS
Best Actor
- ANTHONY ANDERSON
- CHADWICK BOSEMAN
- DENZEL WASHINGTON
- MAHERSHALA ALI
- MICHAEL B. JORDAN
- OMARI HARDWICK
YoungStars Award
- CALEB MCLAUGHLIN
- LYRIC ROSS
- MARSAI MARTIN
- MICHAEL RAINEY JR.
- MILES BROWN
Best Movie
- BLACKKKLANSMAN
- CREED II
- IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
- SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
- THE HATE U GIVE
Sportswoman of the Year
- ALLYSON FELIX
- CANDACE PARKER
- NAOMI OSAKA
- SERENA WILLIAMS
- SIMONE BILES
Sportsman of the Year
- KEVIN DURANT
- LEBRON JAMES
- ODELL BECKHAM JR.
- STEPHEN CURRY
- TIGER WOODS
Album of the Year
- ASTROWORLD
- CHAMPIONSHIPS
- ELLA MAI
- EVERYTHING IS LOVE
- INVASION OF PRIVACY
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
- CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN – “I LIKE IT”
- CHILDISH GAMBINO – “THIS IS AMERICA”
- DRAKE – “IN MY FEELINGS”
- ELLA MAI – “TRIP”
- J. COLE – “MIDDLE CHILD”
- TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE – “SICKO MODE”
BET Her Award
- ALICIA KEYS – “RAISE A MAN”
- CIARA – “LEVEL UP”
- H.E.R. – “HARD PLACE”
- JANELLE MONÁE – “PYNK”
- QUEEN NAIJA – “MAMA’S HAND”
- TEYANA TAYLOR – “ROSE IN HARLEM”
