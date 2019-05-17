Trophies: Cardi B Leads The Pack With Seven 2019 BET Award Nominations

The 2019 Bet Award Nominees Have Been Announced

Cardi B is already set to win the night at the 2019 BET Awards, coming out the gate with an impressive 7 nominations.

The full list of nominees dropped on Friday, with the awards ceremony set for June 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Drake follows closely behind the Bronx native with a respectable 5 nominations, followed by Beyoncé, J. Cole, and Travis Scott all rounding out the top tier with 4 nominations each.

Connie Orlando, BET’s Head of Programming, congratulated this year’s honorees in a statement, saying the following:

“From Michael Jackson and James Brown busting dance moves together to Monique paying homage to Beyoncé in an unforgettable dance number to BET reuniting the Fugees, we have set the tone for what cool looks like…This year we are even more so committed to continuing to create the unforgettable moments that have made the BET Awards the preeminent celebration of black culture.”

Check out a full list of nominees for the 2019 BET Awards below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

ELLA MAI

H.E.R.

SOLANGE

SZA

TEYANA TAYLOR

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

ANDERSON .PAAK

BRUNO MARS

CHILDISH GAMBINO

CHRIS BROWN

JOHN LEGEND

KHALID

Best Group

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & GUNNA

MIGOS

THE CARTERS

Best Collaboration

21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE – “A LOT “

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS – “PLEASE ME”

CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN – “I LIKE IT”

H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER – “COULD’VE BEEN”

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE – “SICKO MODE”

TYGA FT. OFFSET – “TASTE”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

J. COLE

MEEK MILL

NIPSEY HUSSLE

TRAVIS SCOTT

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

CARDI B

KASH DOLL

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

Video of the Year

21 SAVAGE – “A LOT” FT. J. COLE

CARDI B – “MONEY”

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS – “PLEASE ME”

CHILDISH GAMBINO – “THIS IS AMERICA”

DRAKE – “NICE FOR WHAT”

THE CARTERS – “APESHIT”

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

KARENA EVANS

Best New Artist

BLUEFACE

CITY GIRLS

JUICE WRLD

LIL BABY

QUEEN NAIJA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL – “ALL OF MY LIFE”

FRED HAMMOND – “TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS”

KIRK FRANKLIN – “LOVE THEORY”

SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN – “BLESSING ME AGAIN”

TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN – “NEVER ALONE”

Best International Act

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DAVE (U.K.)

DOSSEH (FRANCE)

GIGGS (U.K.)

MR EAZI (NIGERIA)

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

HEADIE ONE (U.K.)

JOK’AIR (FRANCE)

NESLY (FRANCE)

OCTAVIAN (U.K.)

SHO MADJOZI (AFRICA)

TENIOLA APATA (AFRICA)

Best Actress

ISSA RAE

REGINA HALL

REGINA KING

TARAJI P. HENSON

TIFFANY HADDISH

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Actor

ANTHONY ANDERSON

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DENZEL WASHINGTON

MAHERSHALA ALI

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK

YoungStars Award

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

LYRIC ROSS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL RAINEY JR.

MILES BROWN

Best Movie

BLACKKKLANSMAN

CREED II

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

THE HATE U GIVE

Sportswoman of the Year

ALLYSON FELIX

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year

KEVIN DURANT

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

STEPHEN CURRY

TIGER WOODS

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD

CHAMPIONSHIPS

ELLA MAI

EVERYTHING IS LOVE

INVASION OF PRIVACY

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN – “I LIKE IT”

CHILDISH GAMBINO – “THIS IS AMERICA”

DRAKE – “IN MY FEELINGS”

ELLA MAI – “TRIP”

J. COLE – “MIDDLE CHILD”

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE – “SICKO MODE”

BET Her Award