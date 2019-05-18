Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Finally Reveal The Name Of Their Fourth Child

Kim K. & Kanye Name Their 4th Child “Psalm”

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their fourth child “Psalm West”.

Kim K. shared a screenshot of text messages with Kanye, saying “Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure we have everything we need.”

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

The couple announced their newborn’s name a week after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star shared on Twitter that he had been born.

Delivered on Thursday, May 9, many fans have been dying to know what the couple were naming their 4th kid after previously giving us 3 “unique” names. Joining older siblings Chicago, 3-year-old Saint and 5-year-old North, “Psalm” may be the most unique out of the bunch.

Although she didn’t share a picture of little Psalm right away, she did say he’s “Chicago’s twin,” referring to the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her,” she tweeted.