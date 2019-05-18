DJ Khaled Reflects On Collaborating With Nipsey Hussle For “Higher” [Video]

DJ Khaled On Collaborating With Nipsey Hussle For “Higher”

DJ Khaled stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night to talk about his upcoming performances on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The producer has a slew of guests coming to perform a few of his new songs with him, but one presence that will be noticeably absent will of course by Nipsey Hussle–who shot the music video for their collaboration “Higher” only a couple days before his death.

Peep Khaled’s interview below to see what it was like being one of the last people to work with Nipsey and why he decided to donate the proceeds from the song to his children.