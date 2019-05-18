Cops Kill People: Arlington, Texas Cop Fired And Charged With Criminally Negligent Homicide Of Unarmed Black Man

Texas Cop Fired For Killing Unarmed Black Man

While we’re glad that this cop is facing a real punishment for taking the life of a Black man, we can’t help be wish this was the rule and not the exception.

According to NYPost, an Arlington, Texas police officer, Bau Tran, was fired and charged with the criminally negligent homicide of 24-year-old O’Shae Terry last September.

Texas isn’t exactly a place where police are held to a standard of accountability when it comes to violence against people, but especially people of color.

Tran shot Terry on Sept. 1 after another officer pulled the Forest Hill resident over on a registration violation. After talking for several minutes, body camera footage shows Tran grabbing the passenger-side window of the SUV Terry was driving as it begins to roll up. The officer stepped on to the vehicle’s running board as it started to move, pointed his gun into the SUV and fired multiple shots. Terry later died at a hospital.

Tran was initially placed on restrictive duty, but then placed on leave after the grand jury indicted that a$$.

Good riddance. Take some of your bacon-scented buddies with you.