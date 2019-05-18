Gabrielle Union Reveals What She And Jessica Alba Did Behind The Scenes Of Their Series ‘ L.A.’s Finest’ [Video]

Gabrielle Union Made Some Music Videos With Jessica Alba

Gabrielle Union stopped by The Tonight Show on Friday night to chop it up with Jimmy Fallon about her brand new series, L.A.’s Finest.

While talking about the show, the actress comes clean about what really goes on behind-the-scenes during long days of filming, and even ends up sharing an excerpt from one of the music videos she and co-star Jessica Alba created messing around on set.

Peep the video down below to see how Union and Alba get down to DaniLeigh’s “Lil Bebe (Remix).”