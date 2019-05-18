“LHHATL’s” Stevie J Fears For Daughter Bonnie’s Safety, Asks Judge For Primary Custody & Child Support From Joseline! (Exclusive)

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Couple Back In Court Over Toddler Bonnie Bella

Reality star Stevie J says he’s concerned for his youngest daughter’s safety and has asked a judge to award him full custody of the girl while accusing his former co-star and lover Joseline Hernandez of purposely cutting him out of their daughter’s life.

The former Bad Boy producer filed a flurry of court documents earlier this week alleging that Hernandez committed “parental alienation” after she hightailed it to Miami to shack up with another guy. Jordan said his daughter’s mother won’t let him visit the now three year old, speak to her on the phone or have a say in her day to day upbringing – which are all violations of their paternity agreement.

Jordan said that Hernandez has blocked him from doing things like participating in the little girl’s academic life and she refuses to communicate with him about the girl’s development – even their Miami address, his court filing – which was obtained by BOSSIP – states.

Interestingly, Jordan also claimed that he fears for Bonnie’s safety and well being, and has asked the judge to appoint a “guardian ad litem” whose job is to represent Bonnie Bella’s best interests and eventually report their findings to the judge.

He says he is more financially and mentally stable to care for the little girl, and has a safe and loving home to raise Bonnie in with new wife, Faith Evans, his adult children and extended family, according to court documents.

Bonnie Bella was born in December 2016 amid a nasty breakup between her parents that devolved into an acrimonious paternity battle. Each side accused the other in family court of drug abuse, cheating and violence. But last year, both Hernandez and Jordan agreed to Hernandez having primary physical custody of Bonnie, with Jordan getting weekend visitation and a say on things like her schooling, healthcare, religion and extracurricular activities, court documents say.

The “Leave It To Stevie” star said that Bonnie and his relationship has ultimately suffered because of Hernandez’s actions, and he wants a judge to punish her. He also wants Hernandez to pay child support to him if the judge awards him primary custody.

We’ve reached out to both Hernandez and Jordan’s lawyers for comment.

A judge has yet to rule on Jordan’s request.