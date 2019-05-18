A Lil Positivity: MusiCares Launches The Mac Miller Legacy Fund for Artists Struggling With Substance Abuse

MusiCares Reveals The Mac Miller Legacy Fund

The Mac Miller Legacy Fund has officially been launched by MusiCares, and will set out to help young people who are struggling with substance abuse, according to their website.

MusiCares, which was created by the Recording Academy back in 1993, announced the non-profit on Thursday in Los Angeles during its annual MusiCares Concert for Recovery. Mac Miller’s very close friend Vince Staples was in attendance to reveal the news during a tribute to the late musician.

The Mac Miller Fund—which was founded at the Pittsburgh Foundation by the rapper’s family—will grant $50,000 to help establish the MusiCares Mac Miller Legacy Fund. The site also shares that the legacy fund “is dedicated to helping members of the music community age 27 and under who are facing addiction.”

The Mac Miller Fund currently has assets of nearly $1 million, which has been accumulated from donations via the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life concert that took place last October, along with some contributions from the public.

Mac’s family issued a statement after the MusiCares’ announcement saying the following:

“These grants celebrate Malcolm’s life and legacy by funding two respected organizations that provide opportunities for young people to realize their talents and potential. It’s critically important to our family to fund a safety net for artists and musicians who are struggling with substance addiction. No life should be cut short for lack of expert help.”