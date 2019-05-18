Face Sorcery: Did Khloe Kardashian Knife Away Her Nose Into Oblivion?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2019

Source: NBC U Photo Bank / Getty

Khloe Kardashian Sparks Nose Surgery Rumors

Khloe Kardashian has people speculating that she knifed up her face. This time, fans suspect she’s gotten a nose job. In recent photos, Khloe’s nose appears to be a lot thinner and the tip is a pointing upward. Here is the profile of her seemingly new schnoz.

View this post on Instagram

I love a good hair flip photo

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

This isn’t the first time Khloe was accused of knifing up her body. In 2018, after Tristan’s cheating scandal she stepped out with a thinner waistline. Here is what Khloe looked like before and after. Does anything look different to YOU?

Hit the flip to see how folks are reacting to Khloe’s nose in recent photos.

    Continue Slideshow

     

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.