What The Hell?! Court Documents Reveal Tyga And Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama Jordan Craig Used To Be MARRIED

Tyga And Jordan Craig Used To Be Married

It looks like Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy and her Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend have the same taste in exes.

In a weird twist, TMZ just discovered that Tyga and Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Jordan Craig were once a legally MARRIED couple. You’re probably thinking ‘WTFFFF’ and wondering ‘how did they even stumble upon this information???’ Welp, simple.

Earlier this week, Tyga was spotted liking more than a few of Jordan’s Instagram photos. This had folks wondering if he was trying to flirt and grabbed her attention. Hours after fans notice Tyga liking the photos, Tristan seemed to react on his own page, with a photo of his son with Jordy, calling him “Mi Bwoy sweet.” The photo has since been deleted. Was this a jab at Tyga?

Maybe Tristan just knew what we didn’t realize; Tyga, Jordy’s ex-husband, was flirting and Tristan got jealous.

Well, now we know Tyga and Jordan Craig do have a history together. Docs say T-Rawww and Jordy got hitched on September 06, 2010 and they filed divorce docs exactly one month later. There are several low-quality photos of them together floating around google to confirm this information too.

Are YOU shocked by any of this?