This D**k Ain’t Meeee: Lamar Odom Says He Used Prosthetic Penis To Pass Drug Tests For 2004 Olympics
We already knew Lamar Odom was a wild boy, but cotdamn…
Let TMZ tell it, Lamar wanted to represent the USA SO badly in the 2004 Olympics that he used a prosthetic penis to pass drug tests that he was obviously going to fail.
Odom recounts his use of the fraudulent phallus in his soon-to-be-released book “Darkness to Light”:
“We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test.”
“After an exhaustive search we ordered a giant, rubber, black c*** to arrive the next day,” Odom writes in an expert first provided to People … “I unzipped my pants and carefully slid the fake penis through the zipper hole. To get the pee to come out of the tip, I had to squeeze the shaft repeatedly.”
BRUH.
Lamar goes on to talk about how paranoid he was when the tester showed up at his crib to take a sample, but somehow the dubious d**k was never detected by the Olympic official.
Thing is, the USA had a terrible showing that year when they came in third and went home with a bronze medal.
Kinda makes you think that Lamar wasn’t the only one who might have been on the sauce that summer.
