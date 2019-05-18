BossipSounds: Brooklyn’s Azia Serves Up ‘Plates With The Snakes’ Single [Listen]

Azia Releases ‘Plates With The Snakes’ Single

It’s time to get your summer music together and we have a vibe for BOSSIP readers to add to their playlists.

Singer/rapper Azia just released her single ‘Plates With The Snakes’ and it’s a vibe! The half Haitian, half Trinidadian Brooklyn resident appeared on BET’s “Hustle In Brooklyn.” Throughout the series, Azia was determined to make a career out of her passion; music. She actually went viral last year for looking stunning folks at Brooklyn’s Labor Day Parade.

On “Plates With The Snakes” she sings about keeping focused on just that and not being distracted by sneaky folks.

Click here to stream it on your platform of choice or on the player below and tell us if you’re feeling it in the comments!