Pure Preciousness: Kehlani Reveals Her Beautiful Baby Girl’s Face

Kehlani Shares First Photos Of Her Daughter’s Face

Kehlani is giving fans their first full look at her baby girl.

The songstress who welcomed baby Adeya Nomi in March via natural home birth is clearly enjoying motherhood. She’s been posting pics of her daughter during feedings and tummy time…

but now she’s revealing her face.

“Happy 2 months” Kehlani captioned a pic of her smiling sweetie.

Kehlani also recently gushed over her baby that she welcomed with her friend Javaughn Young-White, in a super sweet Mother’s Day post.

“Every second of everyday is spent falling in love in a new way. every second of love feels different than the last. i remember praying for you. i remember asking for you out loud. i remember our identical cry we shared the first minute we met. mommy has done many things in life but you are by far my first BEST thing. […] Thank you for choosing me. thank you for finding me. thank you for loving me with those big googly eyes and dimpled cheeks. your little spirit could’ve picked anyone and here it is, with me. i am the luckiest. i love you more than you’ll ever ever ever ever know Yaya.”

How adorable is little Adeya Nomi?